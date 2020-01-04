Analysts Anticipate Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.73. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $9.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $9.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Longbow Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.40.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,320 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $619,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS stock opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

