Analysts Anticipate ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViaSat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. ViaSat reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $592.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.66 million.

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $73.56 on Wednesday. ViaSat has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.10 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $128,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $284,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,551 shares of company stock worth $1,053,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of ViaSat by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

