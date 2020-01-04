Analysts Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). AdaptHealth posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHCO. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $343.44 million, a P/E ratio of 84.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.18. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

