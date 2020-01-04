Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.85 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,138,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,857,083.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $113,470. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 33.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 76,492 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 542,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 46,951 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

