Analysts Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus increased their target price on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.19.

Autodesk stock opened at $184.95 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $121.81 and a 12 month high of $187.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.04. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,681.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Autodesk by 16.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

