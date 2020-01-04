Analysts Expect Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Novocure posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novocure.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Novocure stock opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.04. Novocure has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $361,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,149.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 80,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $6,384,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,463,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 517,977 shares of company stock valued at $45,771,091 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,218,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novocure by 436.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after buying an additional 665,321 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the third quarter valued at $42,825,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 1,994.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 483,912 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,357,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,064,000 after purchasing an additional 421,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

