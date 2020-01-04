Analysts Issue Forecasts for TTEC Holdings Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TTEC in a report released on Monday, December 30th. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. TTEC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTEC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of TTEC opened at $39.86 on Thursday. TTEC has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $429,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,247,299.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTEC by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in TTEC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TTEC by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

