Analysts Set Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Target Price at $18.75

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research firms have commented on CARS. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on Cars.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 656,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $807.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.23 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 12,646.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $63,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 28.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.