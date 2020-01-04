Analysts Set CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target at $60.20

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,742,000 after buying an additional 765,289 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 125.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,537,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,412,000 after buying an additional 2,524,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 133.4% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,321,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,709,000 after buying an additional 2,470,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,132,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,015,000 after buying an additional 33,614 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.