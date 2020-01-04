Analysts Set Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Price Target at $47.00

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

