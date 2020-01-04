Analysts Set Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target at $26.92

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $472,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares in the company, valued at $32,920,115.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,822 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. 1,037,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,146. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.29 and a beta of 2.09.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

