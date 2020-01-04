Analyzing Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and Northstar Electronics (NASDAQ:NEIK)

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Northstar Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Comtech Telecomm. and Northstar Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecomm. 0 1 2 0 2.67 Northstar Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comtech Telecomm. currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.49%. Given Comtech Telecomm.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Comtech Telecomm. is more favorable than Northstar Electronics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comtech Telecomm. and Northstar Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecomm. $671.80 million 1.29 $25.04 million $1.34 26.54 Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -$260,000.00 N/A N/A

Comtech Telecomm. has higher revenue and earnings than Northstar Electronics.

Volatility and Risk

Comtech Telecomm. has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northstar Electronics has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comtech Telecomm. and Northstar Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecomm. 4.10% 6.64% 3.93% Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -218.81%

Summary

Comtech Telecomm. beats Northstar Electronics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies. It also provides enterprise application technologies comprising location-based technologies that include Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location, and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enable customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone user's geospatial position; and text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and communicate with 911 public safety answering points. The company's Government Solutions segment offers command and control technologies, which comprise tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. It also provides over-the-horizon microwave systems, including equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Northstar Electronics

Northstar Electronics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the contract manufacturing of defense, aerospace, and homeland security products, as well as the underwater sonar sensors business. It intends to manufacture and market single engine airplane with industrial applications, as well as provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

