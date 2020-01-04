Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. 122,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

