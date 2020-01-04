Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Sets New 12-Month High at $95.50

Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.50 and last traded at $95.13, with a volume of 11449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Longbow Research lowered Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Anixter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. Also, CFO Ted A. Dosch sold 10,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $679,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Anixter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Anixter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anixter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Anixter International by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anixter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Anixter International Company Profile (NYSE:AXE)

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

