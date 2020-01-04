ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANZBY. ValuEngine raised shares of ANZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ANZ in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. ANZ presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ANZBY stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ANZ has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $20.08.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. ANZ’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

ANZ Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

