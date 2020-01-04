Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ APEX opened at $0.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Apex Global Brands has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

About Apex Global Brands

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

