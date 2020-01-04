Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”

Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $280.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group lowered shares of Apple to a sell rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.92.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $297.43. 36,190,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,210,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.76. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $300.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,321.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,444 shares of company stock valued at $27,554,564. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.