Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a positive rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.92.

AAPL traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.43. The stock had a trading volume of 36,190,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,210,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,321.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $300.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,444 shares of company stock worth $27,554,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

