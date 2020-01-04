APR Coin (APR) Trading 21.5% Higher This Week

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $41,546.00 and approximately $249.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and TOPBTC. In the last week, APR Coin has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00021733 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007500 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000849 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002515 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,671,678 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.