AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WAAS. Lake Street Capital downgraded AquaVenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaVenture from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AquaVenture from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $27.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley downgraded AquaVenture from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded AquaVenture from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AquaVenture presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.06.

NYSE WAAS opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.09. AquaVenture has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $27.78.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAAS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 23.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AquaVenture by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

