Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aravive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aravive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Aravive stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Also, CEO Jay Shepard sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $27,307.28. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aravive by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

