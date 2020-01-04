ARAW Hits Market Cap of $26,967.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $26,967.00 and $19.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. During the last week, ARAW has traded down 53.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.96 or 0.05889963 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,368,426,360 tokens. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

