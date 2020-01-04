Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Correia Emmanuel 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 254,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 183,600 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 127,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 36,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

