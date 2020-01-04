Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASC. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth about $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 209,200.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

