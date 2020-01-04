Argo Investments (ASX:ARG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.89

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$8.89 ($6.30) and last traded at A$8.84 ($6.27), with a volume of 93660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$8.75 ($6.21).

The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$8.32.

Get Argo Investments alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Beddow purchased 53,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$8.63 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of A$459,996.26 ($326,238.48).

About Argo Investments (ASX:ARG)

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.