Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARDS. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,146. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.54). Research analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

