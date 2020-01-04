Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

ANET has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $210.00 price objective on Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.72.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET stock opened at $200.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.79. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $173.31 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 32.68%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $363,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.89, for a total value of $2,467,655.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,905.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,315 shares of company stock worth $8,308,240. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 20.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9,615.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,414,000 after buying an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 64.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,775,000 after buying an additional 221,634 shares in the last quarter. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.