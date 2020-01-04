Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.16

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and traded as high as $18.32. Armada Hoffler Properties shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 4,614 shares trading hands.

AHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $42.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,974,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,970,000 after acquiring an additional 282,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 275,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,748,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,137,000 after buying an additional 269,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 650,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 220,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

