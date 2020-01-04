ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 12-Month High at $303.14

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $303.14 and last traded at $301.62, with a volume of 20027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $295.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $125.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.26.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of ASML by 74.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

