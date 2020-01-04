ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASOMY. Zacks Investment Research raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ASOS PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ASOS PLC/ADR stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $53.80.

ASOS PLC/ADR Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

