ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $35.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.398 per share. This is a boost from ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

