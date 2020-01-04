ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get ATLAS COPCO AB/S alerts:

ATLKY stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $41.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion.

About ATLAS COPCO AB/S

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

Featured Article: FinTech

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.