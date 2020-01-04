AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut AtriCure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of ATRC opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $33.92.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $351,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,341,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

