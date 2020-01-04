Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATHM. Mizuho started coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.10 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $79.70 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autohome from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.18.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $82.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $65.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 710.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 89,112 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Autohome by 151.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Autohome by 144.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Autohome by 6.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

