Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.14.

AGR stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.12.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covalis Capital LLP raised its position in Avangrid by 62.7% during the second quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 616,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after acquiring an additional 237,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,413,000 after acquiring an additional 183,346 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 363.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 166,438 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth $7,225,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 405.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 106,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 85,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

