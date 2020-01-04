Avast (LON:AVST) Hits New 12-Month High at $471.00

Avast PLC (LON:AVST) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 471 ($6.20) and last traded at GBX 471 ($6.20), with a volume of 569372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 452.80 ($5.96).

AVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.59) target price (up from GBX 400 ($5.26)) on shares of Avast in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 381.20 ($5.01).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 445.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 381.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 24.50.

In other news, insider Warren Finegold sold 284,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total value of £1,262,105.52 ($1,660,228.26). Also, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total value of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,974,258 shares of company stock worth $821,440,552.

Avast Company Profile (LON:AVST)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

