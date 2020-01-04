AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVEO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.38.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 561.43% and a net margin of 120.85%. Analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 138,403 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 290,354 shares during the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

