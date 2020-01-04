Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AVID has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $360.32 million, a P/E ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.96. Avid Technology has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

