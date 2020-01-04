Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVA. ValuEngine cut Avista from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Williams Capital cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NYSE AVA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Avista has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.46%.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $42,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

