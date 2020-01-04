Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Axovant Gene Therapies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXGT. ValuEngine raised shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 62,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Axovant Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,482,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axovant Gene Therapies (AXGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.