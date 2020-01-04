Banco Santander Brasil SA Plans Variable Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th.

BSBR opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Brasil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

