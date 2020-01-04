Basic Attention Token Market Cap Reaches $267.02 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Zebpay, Vebitcoin and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $267.02 million and approximately $47.02 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00187434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.12 or 0.01433440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,415,403,562 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Poloniex, Mercatox, Ethfinex, AirSwap, Cobinhood, DDEX, LATOKEN, Gate.io, HitBTC, ABCC, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Binance, GOPAX, ChaoEX, Huobi, IDCM, Radar Relay, CPDAX, Vebitcoin, IDEX, Zebpay, BitBay, WazirX, Kyber Network, Koinex, Bancor Network, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

