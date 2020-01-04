Bata Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,768.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 99.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Bata has traded 299.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Bata has a total market capitalization of $64,911.00 and $1,768.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00574137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011483 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010657 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

