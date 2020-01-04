Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.93

Shares of Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 431653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Bayer alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bayer had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bayer AG will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.