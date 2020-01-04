Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Earns Media Impact Score of 2.00

Press coverage about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Bayerische Motoren Werke’s score:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $82.54 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.58.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

