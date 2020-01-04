Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.16.

NYSE:BTE traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $809.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Baytex Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $321.63 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,037,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 30.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,740,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 864,596 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Baytex Energy by 23.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 172,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

