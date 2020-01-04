Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bel Fuse from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

