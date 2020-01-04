BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Bank of America started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 402,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,883. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

