Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $228.39

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $228.39 and last traded at $228.39, with a volume of 3545616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRK.B shares. ValuEngine cut Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.66 and its 200 day moving average is $211.76. The stock has a market cap of $553.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.43. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $64.97 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.