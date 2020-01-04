Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRY. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.81.

BRY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Berry Petroleum has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Petroleum will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Berry Petroleum’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, COO Gary A. Grove purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,102.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of Berry Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $12,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 54,403 shares of company stock worth $389,270 and sold 1,481,871 shares worth $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

